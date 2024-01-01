Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee

Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!

Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!
Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!
Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!Action Plus
Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus expects Matthijs de Ligt to be sold this summer.

De Ligt is the subject of intense interest from Manchester United, which had a second offer for the Dutchman turned down this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthaus wrote for Sky Deutschland: "The team is big and expensive. De Ligt  knows what is happening and Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and their managers can read the newspapers."

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness has also stated he can see De Ligt joining United.

And Matthaus added: "He (Hoeness) is the creator of the club, has every right to express himself.

"But doing so often causes discomfort."

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsMatthaus LotharManchester UnitedBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Man Utd make first offer for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt