Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!

Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!

Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus expects Matthijs de Ligt to be sold this summer.

De Ligt is the subject of intense interest from Manchester United, which had a second offer for the Dutchman turned down this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Matthaus wrote for Sky Deutschland: "The team is big and expensive. De Ligt knows what is happening and Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and their managers can read the newspapers."

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness has also stated he can see De Ligt joining United.

And Matthaus added: "He (Hoeness) is the creator of the club, has every right to express himself.

"But doing so often causes discomfort."