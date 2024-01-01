Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer

Bayern Munich are holding steadfast on their price for Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United have made two offers for the Holland defender, but their latest of €35m still falls short of Bayern's valuation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern are willing to sell, but only for their price of €50m, states Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed Leny Yoro from Lille last week, but still wants a more senior centre-half added this summer.

De Ligt was Ten Hag's captain at Ajax and the pair have remained close. The defender has already agreed personal terms with United in anticipation of a reunion.