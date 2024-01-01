Man Utd make first offer for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt

Tribal Football
Manchester United are beginning the process of securing yet another centre half.

The Red Devils are said to have opened the bidding for Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands defender is one of the prime targets for manager Erik ten Hag, as he worked with De Ligt at Ajax.

Despite securing youngster Lenny Yoro from Lille, United want another central defender signing this window.

Bringing in De Ligt is likely to throw the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof into doubt.

United are said to have offered €30m plus €5m in add-ons, which is less than Bayern’s €50million asking price.

