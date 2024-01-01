Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem

Matthaus: Man City midfielder Rodri deserves Ballon d'Or ahead of Vini Jr

Matthaus: Man City midfielder Rodri deserves Ballon d'Or ahead of Vini Jr
Matthaus: Man City midfielder Rodri deserves Ballon d'Or ahead of Vini JrAction Plus
Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says Manchester City midfielder Rodri deserves this year's Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr is regarded as favourite for the award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Matthaus insists injured Spain midfielder Rodri should be named the winner. He told BILD: "I think Rodri deserves the Ballon d'Or more than Vinicius.

"He was the brain and leader of the Spanish national team, which became European champions, and Manchester City, who won the EPL. These are the two titles that were won thanks to his strong performance. For me, he was outstanding this year.

"My second place would be taken by Jude Bellingham. Like Vinicius, he won the Champions League with Real, but was also one of the best players in the Euro. Last but not least, thanks to his goals, the England team reached the finals and became the vice champion of Europe. Therefore, at the top of my rating, Rodri, Bellingham, followed by Vinicius."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriMatthaus LotharManchester CityReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes discusses future of Man City, Real Madrid target Wirtz
Man City consider move for Liverpool target Zubimendi
Barcelona defender Kounde warns: I agree with everything Rodri said