Barcelona defender Kounde warns: I agree with everything Rodri said

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has raised the idea of a players' strike against football's calendar.

Kounde discussed the comments of Manchester City midfielder Rodri during Wednesday's Champions League media conference ahead of facing Monaco on Thursday.

Team transformation:

"The team understands very well what the manager wants. When there is a change of coach, there is a new dynamic. He is very approachable, his staff too. He pays attention to details. Everyone does their job very well, from the forwards. We recover balls closer to the goal and create more."

Champions League objective:

"The aim of this club is to win the competition you play in. We know that there are many top-level teams and that it is very difficult, with a new format, with more games. The aim must be to compete, be ourselves and progress. Last year we were eliminated in the quarter-finals and this year we want more."

Rodri's statements:

"I agree with everything he's said. The calendar is getting longer every year, we have more matches, less time off. We've been saying this for a long time and nobody pays attention to us, neither the players nor the coaches are listened to... there will come a time when we will have to go on strike because it's the only way for those who decide to understand us. We take more and more risks, there are more injuries because there is less time off. Now the Club World Cup... we're going to reach around 70 matches per season, which is crazy."

His best moment:

"I don't know. We're going through a very good moment. Since I arrived I've had good moments, we've won titles... it's true that I feel very good in the team, in what the manager proposes. I'm happy and we have to continue like this."

New Champions League format:

"There are advantages and disadvantages. Nothing can be perfect. We'll have to see it and try it out to form an opinion. It means playing more games, two or four. And that's what we talked about, more workload. But within the new format I also think it's more competitive, you play against more teams..."

Joan Gamper defeat:

"It's different, but it's true that whenever you play, the competition doesn't matter. We've learned what we did wrong. Time has passed and we're in a very good moment, but so is Monaco. They've won three and drawn one. It will be a difficult game at home, they have intensity, they're pressing..."

Right back:

"Whether I'm the best or not is up to those watching. I focus on giving my best and being the best version of myself and always improving. This position isn't natural, I'm a centre-back, but I like the challenge, the improvement. It doesn't matter where they put me, I try to do my best to perform."

Monaco:

"I always follow the league, it's a championship that attracts me a lot, there are many players that I know. They have started very well, three wins and one defeat. It's a team with offensive talent, young, strong, with intensity... they will be a rival with more confidence than in the Gamper. But we have also undergone changes, we arrive with a lot of confidence."

Many injuries:

"Injuries are explained by different factors, it is difficult to focus on one. The workload and the pace of the match is one of the main factors. Then there are other things: rest, food... but the pace of the match does not help."

Strike:

"If things haven't changed, it's because we need to get organized and communicate more. There are unions in different countries. In France, there's an important one. We need to get organized so that it can be a voice. It's more powerful when the message comes from an organization that brings together many players. We have to talk about it and organize."

Physical work:

"It's a new way of working, but we can't throw away everything Xavi had done. We had difficult moments last year, but also moments where the team was doing well. Flick demands that we have intensity and focus at all times. We are understanding this very well and it is reflected on the pitch."

Lamine Yamal:

"He's a guy who works for the team. My role is also to guide him because I defend more and I'm older. But he does it very well, he helps me a lot and it comes quite naturally to him. Sometimes we have to talk to correct something."