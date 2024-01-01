Matthaus blasts Bayern Munich after De Ligt sale

Tribal Football
German football legend Lothar Matthaus has slammed Bayern Munich for a transfer decision.

The ex-Bayern midfielder, who lost the 1999 Champions League final to Manchester United, has complained about the Old Trafford club signing Matthijs De Ligt.

Matthaus feels that the Dutch centre half is one who they should have held onto.

In his column for Sky Germany, he wrote: “The defense is and remains Bayern's Achilles' heel. Matthijs de Ligt was sold, even though he was the most stable player over the last two years. 

“He was the head of defense. Now Bayern are again looking for a successor to David Alaba. 

“For me, it is a disgrace that this leader is missing.”

