Mateta "very happy" after Leicester brace on Palace return

Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged two impressive goals against Leicester City to secure a point on his return to Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman spoke on the draw and how important it was to earn a point after his side fought back from a two-goal deficit.

“it’s very important, but we need this win,” he said.

“It was very important for us coming here to win this game. They scored the second goal early in the second-half and we just fought for the last goal.

“They scored early in the second-half and I think that killed us a little bit, but we came back and we were happy to take this point.”

On his first goal he admitted he thought he was offside.

“I didn’t see behind me but in front of me I thought I was just off – but I was not, and I was happy! I made the run, and anything can happen.”

Whilst his second came from a well taken penalty.

“I just wanted to score. I know the Leicester keeper and player tried to get in my head, so that’s why I stayed calm.

“I just focused and I just wanted to score, you know, and I scored.

The striker spoke on his fitness after returning from the summer Olympic Games and how he was tested in what was a hectic few months for him.

“I’m very happy. I was coming back from a big tournament (the summer Olympic Games with France) – I played every game and I came back and played straight (away). I’m still human, I was tired, but it’s coming.”

Mateta was also impressed by former Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah who he looks forward to forming a partnership with.

“He’s a very good player from Arsenal, and will understand quick the philosophy.

“He played very well. He gave everything and we need to work with him, and all the team, and we’ll put in the work.

“We still have to work. They (the new Palace players) still need the philosophy of the gaffer, and we’ll work – 100 percent we’ll work.”