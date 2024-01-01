Glasner lays out Palace expectations for Nketiah

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has laid out his plans for Eddie Nketiah.

The former Arsenal striker is in line to make his debut against Leicester City this weekend.

Glasner said, “Like every other player in our squad, we want that they can express themselves and to show their strengths, why they are professional players for Crystal Palace, playing in the Premier League.

“Eddie is a very smart player, I could see it from the first training, and very good technically. He has a great finish.

“We had a friendly game in the international break and he scored two goals, so he has this feeling, maybe you can't learn as a striker: how to move, where to move, and a great finish.

“But I'm really surprised in a positive way how hard he's working in training. He's always one of those guys who is running most in the training session, having the highest intensity in his training, so this is also very, very positive for us, and I'm happy that he's here.

“We believe in his quality. We believe in his mentality and his character, and he showed it. And so, yes, he's ready.

“Eddie can play different positions because he's very smart, as I mentioned. He's a different profile to Jean-Philippe (Mateta), who's taller, more physical, but whereas Eddie is more how he moves in the space and finding the space, and a very good technical player.

“And also it can be that we change our system. As I always said, it's not about the system, it is our habits, our patterns we have in and out of possession and transition moments. We will find the right setup for us.”