Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure

Mata talks Chelsea's 'challenging times' and Man Utd whiz Mainoo

Mata talks Chelsea's 'challenging times' and Man Utd whiz Mainoo
Mata talks Chelsea's 'challenging times' and Man Utd whiz Mainoo
Mata talks Chelsea's 'challenging times' and Man Utd whiz MainooAction Plus
Former Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata is convinced the club's owners are making the right market decisions.

Mata is impressed by the club's young signings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told talkSPORT: "Of course, I also want Chelsea to do well.

"There have been some challenging times, but it looks like with the young squad that they have, they can really build on that."

Mata also had a word for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The former United star said: "He looks so mature with the ball, he’s always asking for the ball and taking responsibility.

"I asked the guys at United and they say he has been like that always. Doesn’t matter if he’s at Old Trafford with 75,000 or playing in the academy. We are seeing a generation of players that are playing in a way that looks like they have been in the Premier League for 10 years."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMata JuanMainoo KobbieChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd midfielder Mainoo full of pride after record-breaking England performance
Villa, Chelsea go for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Mantato resists major interest to commit to Man Utd