Mata talks Chelsea's 'challenging times' and Man Utd whiz Mainoo

Former Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata is convinced the club's owners are making the right market decisions.

Mata is impressed by the club's young signings.

He told talkSPORT: "Of course, I also want Chelsea to do well.

"There have been some challenging times, but it looks like with the young squad that they have, they can really build on that."

Mata also had a word for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The former United star said: "He looks so mature with the ball, he’s always asking for the ball and taking responsibility.

"I asked the guys at United and they say he has been like that always. Doesn’t matter if he’s at Old Trafford with 75,000 or playing in the academy. We are seeing a generation of players that are playing in a way that looks like they have been in the Premier League for 10 years."