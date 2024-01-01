Man Utd midfielder Mainoo full of pride after record-breaking England performance

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is full of pride after helping England reach the Euros final.

Mainoo, at 19 years and 82 days, became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup or Euros semifinal for England during last night's win against Holland.

He said afterwards: "It's an indescribable feeling, we're all buzzing. It's been such a journey to get here. I feel like we've built on all the performances that we've had leading to this point, and I feel like the only way is up. It's time to put ourselves into history.

"We had the game under control in the middle of the park. And I feel like in the second half we just had to grind it out. It was tough but the whole squad was a help, with the impact off the bench from Cole and Ollie. What a finish!

"My (England journey) has happened quick. But, I've just been taking it day by day, game by game. And now we're in the European Championship final."