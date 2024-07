Mantato resists major interest to commit to Man Utd

Mantato resists major interest to commit to Man Utd

Bendito Mantato has resisted interest from across the country to commit to Manchester United.

The young winger has signed scholarship forms with United with the commitment of turning pro when he turns 17.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Manchester Evening News says Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Brighton were all keen on Mantato.

However, he penned his scholarship deal last week.

The winger is an England U16 international and been likened to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.