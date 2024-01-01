Martinez pens new Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa shot stopper Emi Martinez has signed a new contract with the club.

The Argentine World Cup and Copa America winner wants to stay at Villa for the peak of his career.

Martinez, who was linked with a move away this summer, believes he can fulfill his ambitions with Unai Emery’s team.

The club confirmed the new deal on their website, stating that it lasts until the summer of 2029.

That means Martinez is committed to Villa Park for at least five more seasons.

He is said to have earned a pay rise on this deal, having first joined the club in September 2020.