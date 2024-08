Aston Villa boss Emery encouraging Forest target Moreno to leave

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits they're encouraging Alex Moreno to leave.

Emery says the fullback isn't in his plans this season.

After victory at West Ham, Emery said: "We were speaking with different players in this position.

“The difficulty is to manage with three left-backs. Moreno is the player who is now close to leaving.”

Nottingham Forest are now in contact about a deal for the former Real Betis fullback.