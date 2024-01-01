Bogarde pens new Villa contract

Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde has signed a new contract with the club.

The 20-year-old was a part of manager Unai Emery’s first team squad in the United States for preseason.

He is expected to play a vital role as a rotation option in all competitions for the Midlands club.

Bogarde joined Villa from Feyenoord back in 2020, making his debut for the first team in 2021.

Villa have officially confirmed the deal on their website, showcasing a photo of Bogarde signing his deal.