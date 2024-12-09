Martinez on Man Utd's Amorim: I like his passion, his energy, the way he wants to play

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United center-half Lisandro Martinez has praised new boss Ruben Amorim. 

Martinez has not enjoyed the best of seasons so far in a red shirt, after coming back from a serious injury last season. 

The center half was disappointed to lose 3-2 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but praised the energy and intensity manager Amorim is trying to instill in the team. 

“It’s the way I like to play, the way of playing football: the passion, the energy,” Martinez stated post-game to club media.  

"You know, if you have that with me, it's like you connect quickly. He has many, many good things. 

"I think he demands what the club demands, which is good. I like his passion, his energy, the way he wants to play - good in possession, in defending.  

“I think he's good. Also the staff (Amorim's new coaching team), the energy around, it (has been) so good, yeah." 

 

