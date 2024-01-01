Martinez explains signing new Aston Villa contract

Tribal Football
Aston Villa shot stopper Emi Martínez has expressed his delight at renewing his contract.

The Argentine goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a long term extension to 2029 at Villa Park.

Martinez, who won another Copa America this summer, was expected to leave for a top club.

On why he stayed, he told club media: “I feel that the club is moving forward every year. I have achieved everything as an international for Argentina and I still think that we can win a trophy here. I will have a go in the next five years and see if we can achieve that.

“I became the best in the world here and I want to continue developing myself. I’ve got an amazing goalie coach and an amazing manager.

“This club wants to progress. Defending the goal at Villa Park is exciting and I get goosebumps every time I hear my name in the stadium.

“I feel the same love here as I feel for the national team, so why change?”

