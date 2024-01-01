Martinez explains signing new Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa shot stopper Emi Martínez has expressed his delight at renewing his contract.

The Argentine goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a long term extension to 2029 at Villa Park.

Martinez, who won another Copa America this summer, was expected to leave for a top club.

On why he stayed, he told club media: “I feel that the club is moving forward every year. I have achieved everything as an international for Argentina and I still think that we can win a trophy here. I will have a go in the next five years and see if we can achieve that.

“I became the best in the world here and I want to continue developing myself. I’ve got an amazing goalie coach and an amazing manager.

“This club wants to progress. Defending the goal at Villa Park is exciting and I get goosebumps every time I hear my name in the stadium.

“I feel the same love here as I feel for the national team, so why change?”