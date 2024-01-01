Martinez agent insists Villa keeper was on his way to Man Utd

Tribal Football
The agent of Emiliano Martinez says the Aston Villa goalkeeper was close to joining Manchester United last season.

Andre Onana was signed by United from Inter Milan and ended the season as FA Cup winner.

But agent Gonzalo Goni told ESPN Futbol 12: "David de Gea left the Red Devils at the end of 2022/23 season, forcing the Red Devils to look for a new stopper.

"Last year he was very close to Manchester United, the coach chose Onana, because he already knew him.

“But everyone at Manchester United later maintained that the ideal goalkeeper to win was Emiliano Martínez.”

