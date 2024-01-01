Villa go for Real Sociedad attacker Mendez

Aston Villa are among the teams in the race for Brais Méndez this summer.

The Real Sociedad striker is in hot demand after an outstanding La Liga campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Express, Manchester United, Roma, and Juventus have also made inquiries.

However, Villa are said to be ahead in the race, with manager Unai Emery a huge admirer.

The Spanish manager wants to secure his transfer targets early this summer.

While Villa may not be as prestigious as the other teams in the race, they are in the Champions League next season.