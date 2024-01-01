Erik ten Hag wastes no time in adding staff member after new contract extension

Erik ten Hag is adapting Manchester United's entire backroom staff in his image, after hiring new goalkeeping coach

Erik ten Hag has hired a new goal keeping coach as the Dutchman attempts to overall Manchster United’s backroom staff this season.

This comes after ten Hag was given a contract extension which shows the clubs confidence in the manager and his ability to transform this United side.

Hag has hired Jelle ten Rouwelaar from Burnley who has been hired to work with United’s first team keepers Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton ahead of the new season.

Ten Rouwelaar was set to sign for Ajax but his move was halted when manager Vincent Kompany left the club for Bayern Munich.

United are looking to get the deal done as soon as possible which may include a compensation package for the Dutch side.

Richard Hartis, United's current goalkeeping coach, will leave the club this summer after he joined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 which leaves a huge gap to fill.