Martin says he will play his strongest Southampton XI against Stoke

Ansser Sadiq
Martin says he will play his strongest side against Stoke as he tries to build momentum
Southampton manager Russell Martin has issued a rallying call to his players and supporters.

The head coach knows that his side has to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

They are winless in the Premier League and in serious relegation danger, but Martin is now focusing on Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City.

"I think it's the most important game we've had this season. We need to try and win to get to a quarter-final of a cup," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"We'll play the strongest team available to us in terms of fitness and readiness. It's a big, big game for us so there definitely won't be 11 changes.

"There will be some, such is the nature of it. We have two big games after but this is the most important one. We'll play the team we feel is most ready to win."

