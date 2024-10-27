Southampton boss Martin: I need to get better - but I won't change my principles

Southampton boss Russell Martin says he won't change his principles, despite their battles in the Premier League.

Defeat at Manchester City on Saturday, leaves Saints winless this term.

Asked about his approach, Martin said: "Yeah, I think I took my first job nearly five years ago now in League One, in a relegation zone with a chairman that was so brave. When he offered me the job, I said to him how I saw the game.

"He told me he didn't care if we got relegated as long as he had something that he felt he could be proud of with his team and would develop players and improve them and show the best version.

"I was at the fortune of that and there have been some moments of real difficulty at MK, at Swansea and here, where it gets questioned a lot. Then you have to make a big decision. We've always made the decision to be who we are.

"If I end up losing my job at some point, which is somehow in five years I haven't yet, but it's inevitable at some point as a manager, at least I can look at myself and know that I've stuck to what I want and who I want to be as a person, first and foremost.

"Then everyone else will have an opinion on football. We all have different opinions and there is no right or wrong way. I've said that from the off. This way is right for me because of how I see the game and how I would have liked to have played the game.

"Also, my skill set in trying to deliver said product on the pitch is why we got the job here in the first place. So to then get to the Premier League and change is completely illogical to me, whatever level it will be.

"Whatever level I manage at, and I hope to embark on a long managerial career, the teams will always have the same principle, ethos and vision of the game. They'll all look different.

"The three teams we've had have always statistically looked the same, felt the same, and tried to dominate the ball and be brave. Some of the players have had big success and gone on to brilliant things. So that will be no different.

"But how they've done it in terms of shape, formation, distance, all that stuff is really different. So I'm learning all the time. I have a lot to learn. I'm not very good at the moment because we've lost seven games or whatever it is.

"So I need to get better and improve but I love my job and I love the way the team played today. I can't stand on the side of the pitch watching something that I don't feel connected with or enjoy or love. Because then I just don't see the point in that."