Man City boss Guardiola plans to field kids in Spurs Cup tie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's likely to play the kids against Tottenham in their Carabao Cup tie.

Guardiola says he won't risk his senior players for the clash.

After victory over Southampton, he said:  "We are few, few people. I don't know if I'm going to think against Spurs maybe some players from the academy. We will see.

"If the players are fine they are going to play against Spurs but if they have doubts I'm not going to take a risk, that's for sure."

On Saturday's win, Guardiola added: "I'm not surprised when you play Champions League, Premier League, Champions League, Premier League and everything and Southampton had all week to prepare for the game.

"In these type of games, if you don't score the second or the third it is tough, it is difficult, but accept the challenge."

