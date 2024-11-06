Martin explains exactly what Archer needs to succeed at Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin has discussed striker Cameron Archer, who he says is in desperate need of attacking support.

Saints secured their first victory of the Premier League campaign last weekend thanks to Adam Armstrong's late winner against Everton which helped them out from the bottom of the table.

Despite the goal, Southampton had a number of other attacks which did not come to fruition against the Toffees which left the game wide open for either team.

Martin singled out Archer who played a full 90 minutes, but failed to get the support needed to find his third league goal of the season.

“You have to build off something. We stopped building up properly and playing out properly between playing Ipswich and Leicester here, said he manager.

"We can't just turn up and fight and roll our sleeves up. With the players we're playing against, we have to have something to fall back on.

"We've gone back to trying to be the team we want to be with the ball. Then it's building blocks again and we get to the final third and we're playing.

"Ryan Manning's out there and is doing a great job for us because he's not a natural winger. Cam needs a bit more support than he's getting.

"We'll get there. That's the process and we'll show them the clips and we'll try and learn from that. We got there (the box) a lot against Everton.

He also discussed Armstong’s relationship and chemistry with Archer, which he admits led to the goal and earned them a crucial win.

"I'm so pleased for Arma. He wouldn't have scored if Cam didn't run to goal. So they're working together.

"It's a brilliant run. But he wants to score and he's a brilliant example of Arma attacking the goal. He had three chances at the back stick.

"The crosses just weren't quite right and fizzed into him, but I'm so pleased for him and hopefully, he will kick on from there."