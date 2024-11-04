Lindstrom gives honest reaction to Everton's disheartening loss to Southampton

Everton star Jesper Lindstrom was not happy with his display in a 1-0 loss to Southampton.

The Toffees suffered a setback in their quest to form clear daylight between the relegation zone and themselves.

Lindstrom, who is known for being brutally honest, stated that he and his teammates were not at their best on Saturday.

Post-game, Lindstrom said: “S**t! Sorry. We want to win games, we want to win points, we want to win games like this. It’s not good enough.

“Overall we have to demand more of each other. We have to train hard, we have to keep going.

“The first half especially was not good enough, was not what we expected. We are a much better team than we showed.

“The second half was better we were running more, fighting more, creating chances. I think we deserved at least a point with all the chances but on the other hand I don’t think we deserved it because I know we can play much better than we did.

“In the first half, we were too far from each other. From my perspective, my touches were not great.

“It was better in the second half. We created good chances receiving the ball high but didn’t have the last part, the shot.”