Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton defeat

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton setback
Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton setbackAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche has defended holding back Jarrad Branthwaite for defeat at Southampton.

The defender was benched, despite being fully fit for the past fortnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the 1-0 setback, Dyche explained: “The fact the team were unbeaten in five, the centre halves had done very well and I thought they did again today.”

He also said:  “I thought it was at least good enough to not lose the game.

"The chances we created, the quality of chances - it is not easy away from home and so I am disappointed we didn’t end up with something from the game and key decisions went against us.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBranthwaite JarradEvertonSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin delighted with Ramsdale for victory over Everton
Southampton matchwinner Armstrong: This means a lot
Everton boss Dyche frustrated with VAR after Southampton defeat