Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton setback

Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton defeat
Everton boss Sean Dyche has defended holding back Jarrad Branthwaite for defeat at Southampton.
The defender was benched, despite being fully fit for the past fortnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the 1-0 setback, Dyche explained: “The fact the team were unbeaten in five, the centre halves had done very well and I thought they did again today.”
He also said: “I thought it was at least good enough to not lose the game.
"The chances we created, the quality of chances - it is not easy away from home and so I am disappointed we didn’t end up with something from the game and key decisions went against us.”