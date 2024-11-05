Everton midfielder Mangala admits Southampton defeat "tough to take"

Mangala speaks on devastating loss to Forest: "It’s a tough one to take"

Everton star Orel Mangala has reviewed their loss to Southampton over the weekend and wants to see improvement.

The Toffees conceded in the 85th minute of the game, going down to their fellow relegation contenders.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mangala is not too concerned about the result, provided they can bounce straight back.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Mangala told evertontv after the game.

“We didn’t start the game very well and they created chances. We came back in the second half with a different face.

“We created chances, but we didn’t concretise this, so it’s very difficult to know what to say.”