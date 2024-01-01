Martial welcomed by AEK fans ahead of contract signing

Former Manchester United star Anthony Martial was given a rapturous welcome at his new club.

Martial has signed for AEK Athens in the Greek league with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old was a free agent, as his contract at United expired at the start of the summer.

AEK announced the deal for Martial on social media, posting on X that the “wizard is coming.”

Martial was linked to teams around Europe and in his native France, along with Flamengo in Brazil.

SPORT24 previously reported that he will be signing a three year deal at AEK.