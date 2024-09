Lille president Letang comments on Martial rumours

Lille have played down talk of a move for released Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

Lille president Olivier Létang has played down reports about a move for free agent Martial.

"Contact with Martial? No. Absolutely no one," he told DAZN.

"I'm not in the habit of collecting players. We have Jonathan David, Mohamed Bayo and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

"There are already three solutions for one position."