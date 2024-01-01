Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price
Real Madrid president Florentino worried about squad balance

Petit questions ex-Man Utd attacker Martial's future in game

Petit questions ex-Man Utd attacker Martial's future in game
Petit questions ex-Man Utd attacker Martial's future in gameAction Plus
Arsenal hero Emmanuel Petit has questioned Anthony Martial's future in the game.

After coming off contract at Manchester United, Martial is yet to find himself a new club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Petit told talkSPORT: "I can't remember the last time he was a proper footballer on the pitch, producing good performances. 

"Maybe he should ask himself this question, does he have the desire to keep on going with his career? Because I have the feeling that the last few years was very difficult for him on and off the pitch. 

"It's quite difficult to get a good mind coming in every morning at the training ground and try to give your best all the time because you have a problem in your life, you have a problem in the dressing room, you have problems everywhere. 

"So, if I was Anthony Martial, I would ask myself the question in the mirror. Do I still want to be a professional footballer?"

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartial AnthonyPetit EmmanuelManchester UnitedFootball Transfers