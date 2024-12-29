Forest boss Nuno delighted with win at Everton: Let's enjoy it

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno urged fans to enjoy the moment after victory at Everton.

Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White scored as Forest won 2-0 on Sunday.

"We are enjoying,” the Portuguese said. “We are especially enjoying because our fans are enjoying with us. You could see during the game they were helping us and singing, giving energy to the team.

“This is what we have to do together. Let’s enjoy the journey and compete well in every match.

“Nothing changes. We cannot change. We have to realise that we haven’t achieved anything. We are competing in a very tough league and the next game is going to be even tougher, and it’s going to be that way until the end.

“The bond with the fans is growing. I felt it in the last game at home (against Tottenham Hotspur) - that our fans were not nervous. That is a symptom of confidence and mutual belief.

“We know they are there for us. I hope we continue giving them these moments of joy.”