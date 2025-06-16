Marseille signing Gomes: Some players intimidated wearing Man Utd shirt

Olympique Marseille signing Angel Gomes admits the weight of the Manchester United shirt can affect some players.

Gomes came through the United youth system before joining Lille five years ago.

Discussing the expectations of being a United player, Gomes told BBC Sport: "I think some do.

"Players may have been intimated or not really know about the weight, what it carries and what it takes.

"But ultimately, sometimes, it's down to environment, timing and having the right things in place to help you.

"Some players who have left and gone on to do better than when they were at United, there might be things in place at that certain club, at that moment in time, that helped them succeed.

"Sometimes it's not as black and white as they failed or they've not held their own there because of the weight of the shirt."

History drummed into players

Gomes also revealed: "From the moment you step into the place, the coaches are telling you about the history of the club.

"The Busby Babes, they show you pictures of George Best and Bobby Charlton. The culture is set early.

"You know everything about the club and what it represents. It's just something that you carry."