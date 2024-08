Marseille pull out of Arsenal talks for Nketiah

Marseille pull out of Arsenal talks for Nketiah

Olympique Marseille have dropped interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has approved the move and OM were keen - but not at Arsenal's valuation.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Gunners want £30m to sell the striker, but OM are refusing to go higher than £23m.

La Minute OM says Marseille are now ready to look elsewhere.

For their part, Arsenal are eager to find a buyer for Nketiah as they seek funds to support their own transfer plans.