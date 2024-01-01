Arsenal tell Marseille to get serious about Nketiah

Arsenal have told Olympique Marseille to get serious if they want Eddie Nketiah.

The striker has agreed personal terms with OM and is keen on the move. But the Gunners are insisting he won't leave on the cheap.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports' Darmesh Sheth is reporting: “We do know Marseille are interested. Their initial offer a few weeks ago was effectively laughed at by Arsenal.

"That offer had such a massive gap to Arsenal’s valuation, so big in fact that we didn’t know whether Arsenal were expecting Marseille to come back in.

“The information that I was given was that we were expecting Marseille to go back in, and they have done that. We think the offer that has gone in now is around £17m. Now, that still may not be as much as what Arsenal would want, but it is enough for them to at least continue the conversation.

“So the fact that the two clubs are still talking would imply that there is a possibility that a deal can be done there.”