Arsenal striker Nketiah ready for Marseille move

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is ready to join Olympique Marseille.

OM are keen to sign the forward and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a fee is now being discussed.

A first offer of €20m has been rejected by Arsenal.

However, OM are returning with a new offer with a more favourable payment structure for the Gunners.

Arsenal are willing to do business, but are seeking close to double OM's opening bid.