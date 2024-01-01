Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

Marseille want Arsenal forward who wants to leave this summer

Marseille want Arsenal forward who wants to leave this summer
Marseille want Arsenal forward who wants to leave this summer
Marseille want Arsenal forward who wants to leave this summerAction Plus
Arsenal and Marseille are said to be in talks over a deal for Eddie Nketiah.

The center forward does want to leave the Emirates Stadium club for regular football this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Evening Standard, the two parties are some way apart in valuation at present.

However, the striker is their no.1 target to pair with new signing Mason Greenwood.

They are looking to replace the goals and impact of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

Arsenal are open to letting Nketiah leave, but will not be rushed into selling the 25-year-old either.

Mentions
Nketiah EddieArsenalMarseillePremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille plan move for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Aubameyang tells Arsenal forward to join Marseille in what could be a huge move
Al Qadsiah signing Aubameyang: I'm here to help SPL grow further