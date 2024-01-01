Marseille plan move for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Marseille have earmarked Eddie Nketiah as their target to replace a key marksman.

As L’OM close in on the signature of Mason Greenwood, they are also chasing Nketiah.

The latter is seen as a replacement for former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Per The Mail, Nketiah is wanted by other teams in the Premier League and around Europe.

Arsenal may be willing to sell the academy graduate if they bring in a new forward.

Aubameyang has agreed to sign for Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah, having scored 300 goals last term.