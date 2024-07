Al Qadsiah in talks with Marseille striker Aubameyang

Olympique Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

The former Arsenal captain is in talks with Al Qadsiah.

Foot Mercato says an agreement is already close between all parties.

Aubameyang is still tied to Marseille for two more years . The former Dortmund star was a key player last season, scoring an impressive 30 goals.

However, OM would not say no to a lucrative offer.