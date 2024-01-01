Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Premier League side Everton are said to be in the mix to sign Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The Arsenal striker is a player that is likely to move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Nketiah is seeking regular first team football, with the Toffees eager to bring in a talented forward to assist or possibly replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Mirror states that Marseille, West Ham, and Wolves are also in for Nketiah.

He is likely to move to the club that makes him feel the most important, as he wishes to play every week.

Everton are happy to sign Nketiah permanently or even on a season long loan deal.