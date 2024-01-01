Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker NketiahAction Plus
Premier League side Everton are said to be in the  mix to sign Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The Arsenal striker is a player that is likely to move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nketiah is seeking regular first team football, with the Toffees eager to bring in a talented forward to assist or possibly replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Mirror states that Marseille, West Ham, and Wolves are also in for Nketiah.

He is likely to move to the club that makes him feel the most important, as he wishes to play every week.

Everton are happy to sign Nketiah permanently or even on a season long loan deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNketiah EddieEvertonArsenalWolvesMarseilleWest HamLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille in talks with Arsenal for Nketiah
Lyon pushing Everton, West Ham to up O'Brien offer
Marseille go for Wolves striker Hwang