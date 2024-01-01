Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood is a champion

Tribal Football
Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has outlined his desire to sign Mason Greenwood.

The Italian, who was at Brighton in the Premier League last season, is aware of the links to the forward.

While a deal is not officially concluded, Marseille are thought to have seen a bid accepted by Manchester United for Greenwood.

Speaking to reporters this week, De Zerbi stated: “Greenwood isn’t recruited yet so there isn’t much to say. He’s a champion, an international level player.

“I don’t know what happened, I’m not concentrating on private lives. When a player signs for the club, I consider him my child.

“Even if I can pull his ear in private, I will defend him publicly. My players are like my sons.”

