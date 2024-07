Marseille better Lazio offer for Man Utd forward Greenwood

Olympique Marseille have made an offer for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Lazio tabled a £20m bid - plus a big sell-on clause - to United for Greenwood last week.

Sky Italia says Marseille have now made an offer which betters Lazio's proposal in terms of cash up front.

However, it falls well short of United's €40m valuation.

The Premier League giants' priority remains to sell Greenwood this summer.