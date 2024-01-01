Lazio chief Fabbrini on Greenwood: We're still in Man Utd contact

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani says a deal for Mason Greenwood remains alive.

Manchester United have accepted an offer from Olympique Marseille for last season's Getafe Player of the Year.

But Fabbrini, at Tijjani Noslin's presentation, stated: "We were already negotiating for him last year, we are still in contact with Manchester United. There are still disturbing actions but this is part of the transfer market, the devil's advice is eaten by the fox and I'm not a fox.

"There is an interchangeability of roles, Noslin explained that he can play both as a winger and as a central striker. I remember one year a team did important things without a role striker, (Nils) Liedholm just said that they are good. We thought about it in the club in the meeting held with the president and the coach that there will be many matches, there will be a need for a few more elements.

"I wouldn't talk about possible sales, but about functionality in an increasingly complicated and difficult season."