Marseille launch new bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Marseille launch new bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Olympique Marseille have made new offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

OM have failed with two different bids for Nketiah over the past fortnight, with the latest being for €27m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states OM have tried again.

Romano is reporting: "Understand Olympique Marseille have sent new bid to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah!

"Negotiations restart and Nketiah remains keen on the move to OM, attracted by the project.

"OM happy to return in talks but they’d only advance at their conditions."