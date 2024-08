Arsenal invite Marseille back to negotiating table for Nketiah

Arsenal are inviting Olympique Marseille back to the negotiating table for Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners rejected a €17m offer from OM last week as they rate the striker closer to £35m.

However, they're now softening their stance.

Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna is now reporting: "Arsenal once again opens the door to OM for Eddie Nketiah

"The Gunners are now more reasonable

"It's up to OM to decide now whether they want to move forward or not."