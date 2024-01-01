Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Marseille launch bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Marseille launch bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Marseille launch bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Marseille launch bid for Arsenal striker NketiahAction Plus
Olympique Marseille have launched a bid for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Foot Mercato says Nketiah wants to go to Marseille and that the parties have almost agreed on the personal terms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The French giants are also said to have tabled a formal offer to Arsenal. The negotiations for the striker are going in the right direction.

Nketiah's contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2027.

The striker scored five goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances, including ten starts, in the Premier League last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNketiah EddieArsenalMarseilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille plan move for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Everton jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Marseille in talks with Arsenal for Nketiah