Marseille launch bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Olympique Marseille have launched a bid for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Foot Mercato says Nketiah wants to go to Marseille and that the parties have almost agreed on the personal terms.

The French giants are also said to have tabled a formal offer to Arsenal. The negotiations for the striker are going in the right direction.

Nketiah's contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2027.

The striker scored five goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances, including ten starts, in the Premier League last season.