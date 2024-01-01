Villa boss Emery admitted relief after derby win: Our worst first-half

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted some relief after their derby win against Wolves.

Wolves had an early lead from Matheus Cunha, but were overrun as Villa won 3-1 via goals from Ollie Watkins, Ezra Konsa and Jhon Duran.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery later said: “It was the worst first half I’ve played with Aston Villa here,” he reflected.

“I didn’t watch one match like the first half we played; it was very, very poor. We lost possession, we weren’t pressing them, we weren’t organised and we were very passive.

“It was strange. Maybe we lost a little bit of the energy we had and we needed the second half to change our spirit, and we did it. We did it using some fresh players to add their qualities.

“In the second half we played following our supporters. Sometimes we have to play organised and thinking but we have to play with our heart, and our heart is to play to win, try to use our energy going forward and we came back the result.

“It was fantastic because we deserved it completely. In the first half, they deserved it more.”

Emery continued: “We are scoring goals, but we have to reduce the chances that the opponent is creating.

“Today they had three very good chances to score. We conceded only goal but we have to try to avoid those situations.

“It’s not defending like we did in the first half – we were very low, very passive, and we have to defend being together, being strong and trying to jump together to reduce their ball possession.

“We had to play connecting with our 8 and 10 to exploit their space but we didn’t do it in the first half. In the second half, with the energy we used with our supporters, it changed the match completely.

“The second half was really fantastic.”