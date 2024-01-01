Man Utd willing to sell Greenwood to Marseille in days

Tribal Football
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is eager to move to Marseille this summer.

The striker wants to switch to the Ligue 1 club on a permanent basis after a year on loan at Getafe.

Greenwood is one who United are very keen to sell, as they view him as surplus to requirements.

Per The Mirror, the two clubs are now holding talks about a transfer that would happen before pre-season.

Greenwood has not played for the club since he was charged by the CPS for an incident with his partner.

While the charges were dropped, United then conducted a six-month internal investigation and decided to loan out Greenwood instead of reintegrating him into the first team.

