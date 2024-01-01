Marseille in Man Utd talks for Greenwood

Tribal Football
Olympique Marseille are moving for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

New OM coach Roberto de Zerbi is eager to bring in Greenwood after his superb 12-month loan with Getafe.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "EXCL: Marseille exploring deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Man Utd.

"Club-to-club talks at early stage + finances not yet discussed.

"Positive dialogue between #OM & 22yo #MUFC forward - thought to favour them over other options at present."

United are seeking €40m to sell Greenwood this summer.

