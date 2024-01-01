Getafe president Torres upbeat on Greenwood: It looks like...

Getafe president Angel Torres insists Mason Greenwood can make a return next season.

The Manchester United forward enjoyed an outstanding season on-loan with Getafe last season, where he was named the club's Player of the Year.

Torres told Mundo Deportivo: “We have fifteen in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year.

"As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say. It looks like he will continue for another year.

"Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious.”