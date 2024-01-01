Greenwood to start preseason with Man Utd

Manchester United may have to integrate Mason Greenwood back for pre-season training.

The Red Devils have not made any progress in selling the former youth team star.Per The Mirror, United were hoping to have a deal finalized for his sale before pre-season begins.

However, the source adds that if Greenwood is not sold within the next two weeks, he will return to Carrington.

United had planned to bring Greenwood back into the fold last season, but a fans backlash due to past charges resulted in him being sent to Getafe for the season.

The charges against Greenwood were eventually dropped, while there is interest in him from teams in England, Germany, Italy, and Spain.