Marseille go for Wolves striker Hwang

Marseille go for Wolves striker Hwang

Olympique Marseille are moving for Wolves striker Hee-chan Hwang.

The South Korea internationa is a favourite of new OM coach Roberto de Zerbi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hwang is still under contract with Wolves until 2028.

As such, a hefty transfer fee will be required to prise the 28-year-old out of the Premier League.

Wolves will be reluctant sellers, though may entertain an offer in order to ease cash concerns.